Lake Wylie murder: SC deputies seek public help after man shot dead near NC line

Law enforcement officials in South Carolina are asking for the public’s help after a man was found shot to death at a park along the Lake Wylie shore near the North Carolina state line.

Terron Hubert, 20, of Clover, had been dead for hours when found Monday at Quigley Park, according to York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

In an appeal through email alerts and social media and on the sheriff office Web site, Tolson has asked the public for information about the case.

The YCSO is requesting any information about a homicide that occurred near the fishing pier & gazebo at Quigley Park in Lake Wylie, SC on Sunday June 5th, 2022 from 11:30 PM to 12:00 AM. Please contact Detective Askew at 803-628-3059, or #CrimeStoppers of York County. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/i6g4iJE8FT — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) June 7, 2022

Detectives, forensic teams, and the sheriff’s office dive team have been at the crime scene since Monday and remained in the area Wednesday.

Hubert had been shot several times and the case is being investigated as a homicide, Tolson said in a statement to The Herald.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York County Crimestoppers or the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059.

Body found by passerby

A person walking at the park Monday found the body, according to a sheriff’s office incident report obtained by The Herald.

The waterfront area close to a fishing pier and gazebo at the park sits across an inlet of the lake close to the North Carolina border. The opposite side of the inlet is in North Carolina.

Sheriff deputies said in a written statement that it is believed Hubert was killed late Sunday shortly before midnight.

Deputies have not said why Hubert was at the lakefront area at the end of Astor Court, or if he was believed to have been killed at the same site where he was found.

The body was fully clothed in shorts, shirt, socks and flip-flops when found, but there was no identification on the body, according to Faris and the sheriff’s office incident report.

It remains unclear if any other evidence was found at the crime scene.

Residential, commercial area and highway nearby

It has not been released if there any surveillance cameras in the area of the park, or along the small residential roads that lead from S.C. 49 to the area where the body was found.

The Buster Boyd Bridge that connects South Carolina and North Carolina is east of the crime scene. The body was found near a residential area, but there is a busy commercial stretch of businesses along both sides of S.C. 49 just south of where the body was found.

Lake Wylie: Eye drop poison killing, and four recent homicides

The homicide in Lake Wylie is the second of 2022 and the fourth in less than a year, according to sheriff office and court documents. Deputies have not said the cases are related.

In the previous three homicides near Lake Wylie since July 2021, that include a body found in a shipping container in July 2021, suspects were arrested and face pending charges in criminal court.

The area is also near where a Lake Wylie woman poisoned her husband to death in 2018 with Visine eye drops in a case that drew international attention. The woman, Lana Sue Clayton, later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.