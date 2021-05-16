Lakefield man to serve probation for theft

May 16—JACKSON — A Lakefield man was sentenced Wednesday for a September 2020 criminal case in which he was charged with aiding and advising third-degree burglary and possession of stolen property.

Robert Pohlman, 41, was charged after a trail camera caught him and an accomplice stealing various items from a Lakefield residence.

He pleaded guilty to Count One, aiding and advising burglary, and the other charge was dismissed.

At the Wednesday sentencing hearing, Fifth Judicial District Judge Darci Bentz sentenced Pohlman to 18 months in prison with a stay of execution, meaning he is allowed to serve five years of supervised probation instead. He is to serve 180 days of local jail time, with work release.

Bentz also ordered a $1,000 fine, as well as $250 restitution to the victim.