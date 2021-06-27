Lakefield woman to serve three years' probation

Jun. 27—WORTHINGTON — Three years of supervised probation were ordered Wednesday for a Lakefield resident who was involved in a September 2020 criminal case.

Jessica Johnson, 37, was driving a vehicle that contained stolen firearms. Her co-defendant reportedly brought them into the vehicle and asked Johnson for a ride, later informing her that there were stolen guns in tow.

For her involvement, Johnson was charged with possession of stolen property; two counts of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence; and possession of a firearm with the serial number filed off — all felonies. She was also charged with misdemeanor driving after license suspension. She pleaded guilty to Count One, possession of stolen property, and received her sentence Wednesday.

Fifth Judicial District Judge Terry Vajgrt granted Johnson a stay of adjudication, meaning that he did declare her to be guilty of the crime. He allowed her to serve probation rather than going to prison.

Johnson will also pay a $700 fine.