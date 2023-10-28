Lakehurst con man who stole $220K for contracting work is sentenced. Here's how many years

TOMS RIVER — The Lakehurst con artist who swindled hundreds of thousands of dollars from Ocean County residents — soliciting them for everything from contracting work to fictitious funeral expenses — is headed to prison.

Robert Cohan, 36, was sentenced to eight years in state prison in Ocean County Superior Court on Oct. 27, two months after he pleaded guilty to theft by deception. Cohan will also be required to make restitution of approximately $220,000 to multiple victims, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release.

Cohan often posed as the relative of the owner of a legitimate contracting business and solicited money from residents at the Gardens of Pleasant Plains, an age-restricted community in Toms River, promising to perform work on the exteriors of their homes, but little work was ever completed, according to the prosecutor's office.

Cohan was arrested by the Toms River Police Department in June 2022 and released on bail.

Assumes another false identity

Just three months later, Cohan assumed another false identity while soliciting a senior at a bank in Berkeley, promising to "perform a small task on her property," the prosecutor's office said.

Cohan continued to visit the woman at her home, soliciting larger sums of money under fabricated pretenses, such as funeral expenses for his deceased father-in-law. He regularly accompanied the victim to several banks and convinced her to withdraw a total of $20,000 from her accounts and by taking out cash advances from her credit cards.

Cohan was arrested again by the Berkeley Township Police Department in October 2022, and has remained in Ocean County Jail ever since.

