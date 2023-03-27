Lakehurst man who claimed 'I need to rape' admits to child porn charges, say officials

LAKEHURST - A Lakehurst man who authorities said told a teenage girl ”I need to rape” admitted Wednesday to possessing and distributing photos of child sexual abuse and engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a minor over social media, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Kevin Van Pelt, 33, pled guilty to information charging him with one count each of online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct, distribution of child pornography and possession of prepubescent child pornography, Sellinger said.

Between August 2018 to October 2018, Van Pelt used different online messaging services to communicate with a minor victim, repeatedly asking the minor to send him sexually explicit images, the announcement said. Van Pelt also distributed images and videos of child sexual abuse over social media between December 2017 and March 2019.

Van Pelt had images and videos of prepubescent child sexual abuse on his phone when he was arrested by local authorities on May 1, 2019, Sellinger said.

Van Pelt's arrest came after he asked a 14-year-old girl for nude photos and tried to arrange a meeting through Snapchat and Instagram, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. He wrote to the girl, "I'm a rapist. I need to rape," and explained that he's needed to rape since he was 12, according to the criminal complaint against him. He then asked the girl if she wanted to meet up.

After being released on a $100,000 unsecured appearance bond, federal officials continued an investigation on Van Pelt that led to his second arrest, according to Matt Reilly, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The online enticement charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine, Sellinger said. The charge of distribution of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The possession of prepubescent child pornography charge carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Van Pelt's sentencing is scheduled for July 20, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Lakehurst man who claimed ’I need to rape’ admits child porn, feds say