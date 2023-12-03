Lakeitha Elliott on fostering Black leadership and civic engagement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lakeitha Elliott is executive director of the Gordly-Burch Center for Black Leadership and Civic Engagement.

She’s been a policy advisor for now Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, a former party chair for Multnomah County Democrats, worked as community engagement director at the Oregon legislature and recently worked on the campaign of state representative Janelle Bynum, who’s now running for Congress.

Oregon Secretary of State urges trust in elections amid ‘prolific misinformation’

Elliott stopped by Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss her vision for the Gordly-Burch Center, the classes they’ll teach and what is still needed to get it up and running.

Additionally, she tells of her own involvement in political campaigns and where her interest in politics and civic engagement originated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.