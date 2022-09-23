Lakeland adopts $730 million budget, aims to improve public safety

Lakeland's City Hall.

LAKELAND — Lakeland commissioners adopted a $730 million budget Thursday night that prioritizes public safety while holding the city's tax rate flat. Residents, however, will likely see increase in their property taxes.

The city commission voted unanimously to approve a tax rate of $5.43 per $1,000 of assessed property value for fiscal year 2023, which starts Oct. 1. This is the same tax rate of the current year, less than the previously advertised rate of $5.76 per $1,000.

The 2023 budget places an emphasis on improving public safety as it contains more than $9.2 million in public safety improvements. It will fund the hiring of 13 officers for Lakeland Police Department.

Police Chief Ruben Garcia previously provided the following breakdown on how the 13 new hires would be allocated:

Eight officers on patrol

One homeless liaison officer

One community liaison position

One school resource officer to provide coverage and relief

Two neighborhood liaison units

The Lakeland Fire Department will be provided with funding for 12 additional positions to staff a new station. The budget contains funds designated for the city to purchase property to serve as site of future fire station 8 to be located in North Lakeland. Commissioner Phillip Walker has suggested there be consideration given to creating a police substation within the firehouse to improve response times and provide relief to LPD officers.

Budget Highlights

In the approved General Fund budget, the city will spend approximately $2 million on infrastructure improvements aimed at the city's traffic and transportation needs. City Manager Shawn Sherrouse said these projects include installing electrical vehicle chargers at the soon-to-open Bonnet Springs Park and expanding the city's red-light running detection program, known as iCASP.

There will be roadway improvements to the Providence Road project, which includes traffic signal improvements, and $1.5 million set aside for the South Wabash Avenue extension.

More than $3.4 million dollars is budgeted for projects aimed at economic development across the city, Sherrouse said. The city has committed about $1.83 million to the redeveloped of the Oak Street parking with Tampa-based developer Onicx Investments LLC to build at high-rise apartment building of at least 200 units with a parking garage. The developer has committed to 15 apartments being affordable housing for those who make 80% or less of Polk's average median income for at least 15 years.

The city will commit $100,000 to the development of its Catalyst 2.0 plan that conceptualizes a 3D rendering of the city to take aim at potential development opportunities. High on the city's priority list is developing existing surface-level parking, like Oak Street, for higher-density uses.

The commission has heard the complaints of Southwest Lakeland residents and will allocate more than $1 million in the budget for drainage improvements along Hamilton and Medulla roads.

Related to economic development, the city will spend about $534,000 to support educational initiatives including Lakeland's Power Academy at Tenoroc High School, expanding the city's internship program, and improving tuition reimbursement for city employees.

There is approximately $3.7 million set aside for various projects that take aim at addressing affordable housing within the city. Sherrouse said the money will be used toward construction of multi-family apartments by helping finance qualified builders and loan programs to private developers willing to build affordable units.

Parks and Recreation has about $985,000 in the General Fund for additional projects outlined in the city's Capital Improvement Fund. The funds will go toward a water education and conservation program to be hosted by the Florida's Children Museum, set to open Nov. 4 in Bonnet Springs Park. The city has received an additional $985,000 in via a state grant to begin construction on an educational center at Se7en Wetlands Park.

How it affects taxes

the average Lakeland homeowner whose property has an assessed property value of $123,500, without considering exemptions, would pay about $670 in property taxes.

Despite the city holding the line on taxes, many property owners will wind up paying slightly more in taxes next year. The average assessed value of a Lakeland home rose from $107,000 to $123,500 over the last year, which amounts to a difference of about $90.

Polk County's municipal tax rate for 2022-23 is now set at $6.69 per $1,000 of assessed property values. The average Lakeland homeowners, within city limits, should expect to see about a roughly $10 increase in what they pay to Polk. Combined, it will result in approximately a $100 increase in annual property taxes.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.

