Lakeland approves $455K contract to nearly double the trails at Se7en Wetlands

The gopher tortoise gate at Se7en Wetlands in the back of Loyce E. Harpe Park. The city has approved a contract that will double the recreational trails available at the park and even add a third entry point in Mulberry.

LAKELAND — Lakeland commissioners have approved a contract that will nearly double the completed recreational trails available at Se7en Wetlands and improve public access.

City commissioners approved an construction contract of more than $455,000 with Lakeland-based Rodda Construction Inc. on Monday to carry out the third phase of trails planned for its Se7en Wetlands, 500 W. Carter Road.

"The trails already exist," Robert Kniss, Lakeland's water utilities engineering manager, told commissioners at Friday's agenda study. "What this is doing besides adding connecting bridges and entry points is adding trail markers so people don’t get lost."

Rodda Construction will be expected to build two wooden bridge trail connectors and three shade structures in the southern and western parts of the roughly 1,640-acre park. Each of the shade structures will have a concrete pad, roof and picnic table provided.

There will be approximately 31 trail markers added to the 15.5 miles of trail that Rodda will improve as part of phase three.

Several commissioners asked whether these completed trails would be considered useable by bicyclists. Molly Klinepeter, the city's water utilities environmental scientist, said the improved trails would still be primarily for passive recreational use by pedestrians, walkers or runners.

To improve accessibility to the park, a new trailhead entry point will be added in the south connecting the trail with Mulberry Park. The county-owned park, 310 Kid Ellis Road in Mulberry, features baseball and softball fields, basketball courts, a playground and multi-purpose fields.

This will provide a third entry into the park, which the commission said they are hopeful will boost visitors to Se7en Wetlands. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has an agreement to reimburse the city for up to 50% of its costs in making these park improvements.

Mayor Bill Mutz asked whether the improvements would include water bottle fillers or water stations, as many highlighted how hot it can get walking around the wetlands.

Klinepeter said there are no water stations on the trails, but there are water bottle filling stations and water available at each of the entrances along with signs warning visitors to carry water with them.

Commissioner Chad McLeod suggested that once the improvements are completed, anticipated by 2025, the city could use Se7en Wetlands to host a large race.

The city is already in talks with the Mulberry High School cross country team and others about possible use of the facility.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Se7en Wetlands will soon finish and refine about 15 miles of trails