Lakeland approves plans for solar farm near Florida Polytechnic University

LAKELAND — Lakeland officials have given the greenlight to what could be one of the largest solar installations in Florida.

The City Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit to allow for the development of a nearly 1,400-acre solar power generation facility by Williams Acquisitions Holding Company LLC near Florida Polytechnic University.

"We view this as a strategic partnership to provide long-term sustainable power generation to this area for a long time coming," said Seth Blackwell, of corporate strategic development for Williams Co. "Natural gas will be here for a long time, to offset this with solar and combine these forces together is where we get the long-term sustainability factor."

The proposed solar field would be built east of State Road 33 and Combee Road and south of University Boulevard. The overall area, 2,044 acres, consists primarily of former reclaimed phosphate mining lands and wetlands. It was designated for Limited Development and as a conservation area.

Williams plans to install photovoltaic solar panels mounted into arrays, each containing approximately 90 panels. The arrays measure 153 feet in length and 13 feet in width at a maximum height of 15 feet. The surface will be able to rotate up to 60 degrees in either direction to track the sun's movement.

"It's hard to imagine, for me, that you could find a better place for a solar farm," said attorney Tom Cloud, representing Williams Co., to commissioners at Friday's agenda study.

The proposed solar farm will be built in three phases, with the first segment adjacent State Road 33, the second phase built further east and south of University Boulevard. The third phase would be on a smaller plot of land along County Road 33A.

Each phase will be built to provide slightly less than 75 megawatts of generation capacity, Cloud said, in an effort to avoid triggering the state's Power Plant Siting Act — the state's centralized process for permitting large power plants. It will have a total capacity around 225 megawatts when completely built out.

By comparison, Solar Energy Industry Associates lists noteworthy solar installations in Florida such as Manatee Solar Energy in Parrish, which was developed by Florida Power & Light produces about 114.7 megawatts. This is estimated to be enough to power nearly 14,000 homes. Williams's solar field near Florida Polytechnic would be nearly double that in generation capacity.

Under the city's conditions, Willams Co. will need to make sure all panels and related equipment are set back at least 100 feet from State Road 33 with a 6-foot-high view blockage fence adjacent to a natural vegetative buffer of trees, shrubs and other plants.

"This one is going to have a much better visual footprint because for the most part you are not going to know it's there," Cloud said.

Commissioner Stephanie Madden praised Williams Co. for bringing its staff to the table to work with the City of Lakeland and Florida Polytechnic, after several years of inactivity, to bring about the solar farm while preserving space for potential Innovation District.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland approves plans for solar farm near Florida Polytechnic University