Lakeland Behavioral Health employee accused of requesting nudes from 15-year-old girl

An employee at a Springfield children's mental and behavioral health facility faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly requesting and receiving nude photos of a 15-year-old patient.

Lakeland Behavioral Health System employee Mark McMannamy, 42, was booked into Greene County jail on Jan. 12 after Springfield police said he offered the girl a vape pen in exchange for nude photos which, according to a police report, she took of herself at the facility on South Market Street.

Investigators said they observed security footage at the facility that showed McMannamy and the teen in the corner of a room before walking below the camera. The girl then later appeared to take a cellphone, tuck it under her waistband and enter a bathroom where she said she took the photos at the man's request.

The victim told police that McMannamy sought a sexual encounter with her in a closet but she declined.

According to a police report, McMannamy told an investigator he "probably would have messed with her (expletive)" if she agreed.

More: Springfield man pleads guilty to receiving, distributing child sex abuse material

McMannamy reportedly told an investigator that he knew she was 15 years old and that juveniles admitted to Lakeland often had issues with past sexual assaults and issues controlling their sexual behavior.

It's unclear if McMannamy is still employed with Lakeland Behavioral Health following his arrest. The News-Leader's message to Lakeland was not immediately returned.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Lakeland employee accused of requesting nudes from 15-year-old patient