Lakeland Community College gets state funds to improve buildings

Feb. 11—State Rep. Daniel Troy, D-Willowick, this month announced the award of $541,000 in state funds to upgrade Lakeland Community College's mechanical ductwork to permanent sheet metal ductwork.

"I am glad that we were able, at the request of the college, to transfer these funds for this essential upgrade of Lakeland's HVAC distribution systems," Troy stated in a news release. "It will certainly contribute to better energy efficiency and improved indoor climate conditions for students."

Last month, the Ohio Office of Budget and Management, known as the Controlling Board, approved Lakeland's request to transfer $306,000 in funding to upgrade mechanical duct work from disposable duct board to permanent sheet metal duct.

In 2023, the college completed its Building-C Roof Replacement project, and the remaining funds have been used for the ductwork project.

Additionally, the Controlling Board also approved Lakeland's second transfer request of $235,000 in funding to upgrade mechanical ductwork from disposable duct board to permanent sheet metal duct, the release stated.

"Sheet metal is a healthier and better alternative to duct board, and as a long-time sheet metal workers union member, I can attest to that fact," Troy stated, noting sheet metal ductwork "doesn't leak air or retain moisture," and is much stronger than duct board.

"In addition, wet duct board causes mildew and can lead to harmful mold growth," he added.