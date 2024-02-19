Lakeland Community College hosting real estate information night

Feb. 18—Lakeland Community College invites all students, community members and related industry professionals to attend a free real estate information night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21 inside the T-Building atrium on the school's campus at 7700 Clocktower Drive in Kirtland.

The event includes a meet-and-greet with local specialists ready to discuss getting started in residential and commercial real estate, including representatives from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Diversified Homes, Global Real Estate Advisors, Howard Hanna, and Keller Williams.

All local real estate companies are invited to attend.

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, "promising industry growth" is expected to continue over the next decade.

"We organized this free community event to connect attendees with experienced brokers and agents who have already paved the way to success," said Lakeland Real Estate Chairperson Connie Golden, adding the evening serves as an opportunity to ask questions about licensure, income potential, work-life balance, and individual career paths.

"Our guests will (also) provide valuable perspective, while Lakeland faculty will be present to discuss real estate certificate programs for those looking to train as real estate salespeople or brokers formally."

Registration is encouraged, it's not mandatory, the school confirmed.

To reserve a spot or join the event roster of real estate experts, visit lakelandcc.edu/realestate or contact Connie Golden at 440-525-7340.