Lakeland couple found dead during welfare check

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland couple was found dead after officers were sent to check their apartment, according to police.

The Lakeland Police Department said at 3:52 p.m. Saturday, officers conducted a welfare check at an apartment on Cleveland Heights Boulevard.

Once inside, police found two people, a 61-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, dead from gunshot wounds.

Detectives said the evidence suggested the man shot the woman and then shot himself. According to officials, the two were a couple.

The department is asking anyone with information on their deaths to email contact Detective Neal Robertson at neal.robertson@lakelandgov.net or to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400 TIPS (8477).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.