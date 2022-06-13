Lakeland detectives looking for suspect in fatal shooting Sunday in Webster Park

LAKELAND — Lakeland police detectives are looking to question a man in connection to a fatal shooting Sunday.

LPD said officers responded to the 900 block of West 6th Street shortly after 8 p.m. because of a shooting in the parking lot of Webster Park. When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds and tended to him until emergency medical responders from Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived. Officers said the man was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives arrived on the scene and began interviewing potential witnesses, a news release said. Detectives said they are looking for 32-year-old Quinton Owens for questioning in the case.

Detective Biko Duhaney said Owens is considered a suspect in the case but there is no arrest warrant for Owens and no probable cause for one at this time.

Detectives believe 32-year-old Quinton Owens may have information related to the case and are trying to locate him for questioning.

Police said Owens is 6 feet, 1 inch and weighs about 250 pounds.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact Duhaney at 863-834-5918 or Biko.Duhaney@Lakelandgov.net.

If you want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 800-226-8477 or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: LPD looking for suspect in fatal shooting in Webster Park