Lakeland Electric to receive new engine after train snafu. Who's picking up the bill?

LAKELAND — A snagged switch will turn out to be costly for a German-based manufacturer working with Lakeland Electric.

Lakeland Electric will receive a new natural-gas powered, reciprocating internal combustion engine from MAN to replace the damaged Engine 1, LE spokeswoman Cathryn Lacy said. Each engine cost about $10 million.

"The estimated cost to repair Engine 1 and an extended warranty exceeded the cost of providing a new engine," she wrote in an email to The Ledger.

Each of Lakeland Electric's six new RICE engines manufactured by German-based MAN are approximately 21-feet tall-by 43-feet long and weigh approximately 310 tons.

The engine was heavily damaged Oct. 17 when a CSX car transporting it from Port of Tampa to Lakeland's C.D. McIntosh Power Plant derailed after a ripped tarp caught on a rail switch, shifting the tracks as the transport train was traveling along it. It tilted the rail car 90 degrees, sending the generator crashing down on top of adjacent tracks.

MAN staff members were called to the accident site and determined that all of engine's nine heads had been destroyed, according to project manager David Holdner. There was also damage to the camshaft cover, causing possible misalignments and raising other concerns.

Holdner said Lakeland demanded upfront if MAN was to repair the engine that it offer an extended warranty. Ultimately, the manufacturer made the decision to offer the utility a full replacement instead.

A brand new reciprocating internal combustion engine is already on the factory's line, Lacy said. The manufacturer will need to make some modifications, as it was originally built to meet European Union Standards, not U.S. regulations.

Under the city's contract, MAN was considered to be in possession of the engine until it was delivered to the plant.

"There is no increased cost to Lakeland Electric for the new engine," Lacy said.

All costs for recovery, restoration and shipping of the new engine will fall on MAN, she Lacy. Any costs incurred by Lakeland will be billed to the manufacturer.

Early estimates are the replacement RICE engine should arrive in Lakeland between March and April. Lakeland Electric said despite this, it can stick to its construction timeline to complete its new Reciprocating Engine Plant and have it commissioned by late fall 2024. Lacy said the plant's engines will be enclosed as scheduled with a "garage door" like opening left to allow the final engine to be installed at a later date.

"MAN having the stock engine has eased this issue but we still need to be diligent about our commissioning to set us for success," Lacy said.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland Electric will get new engine for plant after train derailment