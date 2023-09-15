Lakeland High track coach arrested on charges of sexually assaulting 16-year-old boy

Jarvis Young, the track coach at Lakeland High School, has been arrested on charges of sexual battery of a 16-year-old boy, the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Public Schools said Friday.

In a Friday morning news release, the Sheriff's Office said only that Sheriff Grady Judd would brief the media Friday at 1 p.m. about the arrest of a high school track coach on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old. It did not immediately name of the coach.

Upon an inquiry from The Ledger, Polk Public Schools released a statement from Superintendent Frederick Heid.

“I appreciate the work of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to investigate this matter, and take the necessary steps to protect students from further harm," the statement read. "Our students and families should expect to be safe in the presence of school employees and coaches. The allegations against Jarvis Young are deeply disturbing. Although he was never convicted of any past incidents, I am extremely troubled that he was involved with our school system in any capacity.

"PCPS will be conducting a thorough investigation into how Young was allowed to become a coach for Lakeland High," the statement from the school district said. "We also will be pulling a list and re-screening coaches who work with PCPS students, as well as other individuals who work with students in extracurricular programs. Furthermore, we intend to increase the frequency of our background checks and add extra measures to evaluate any past reports of inappropriate behavior."

The school district statement did not go into detail on previous allegations against Young. But according to previous Ledger reporting and a search of Polk County Jail records, Jarvis Lamonte Young, 40, was arrested in December 2011 on charges of sexual battery on a person under 18. In that case, Young and a Lake Wales minister, Arnold M. Mathis, were accused of sexually abusing two teenage boys.

District spokesman Kyle Kennedy said Young no longer has any involvement with the district. He became a volunteer coach in December 2020 and was paid a stipend.

More information will be provided during a Sheriff's Office news conference, currently scheduled for 1 p.m.

This is the second Lakeland High coach arrested in recent years on sex-related charges.

Shawn Fitzgerald, 49, a former teacher and soccer coach, received a 35-year prison sentence last week after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. Fitzgerald was arrested in 2020, when the Polk County Sheriff’s Office charged him with 408 counts of child pornography.

