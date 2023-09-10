Lakeland to hold Public Safety Career Fair for police, firefighters and more Tuesday

LAKELAND — Residents who have considered becoming a police officer or firefighter will have the chance to speak directly to recruits Tuesday. Lakeland Police Department and Lakeland Fire Department are hosting a Public Safety Career Fair on Sept. 12, from 4-7 p.m., in the community room at the Lakeland Police Department, located at 219 N. Massachusetts Ave. These departments are recruiting for openings as police officers, firefighters and 911 communication specialists.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with recruits and experienced professionals in the field about the hiring process, benefits, academy sponsorships, training and more. Tours will also be offered of the 911 communications center.

More information on the necessary qualifications to become a Lakeland police officer can be found online at www.joinlakelandpd.com.

Information on a career in fire service can be found on the city's website at www.lakelandgov.net/departments/lakeland-fire-department under the "Employment" tab.

