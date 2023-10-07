Lakeland, Lake Erie sponsoring 'Lake County Fall College Fair' Oct. 8

Oct. 7—Lakeland Community College and Lake Erie College are partnering to sponsor the "Lake County Fall College Fair" from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Athletic and Fitness Center on Lakeland's campus in Kirtland.

The annual event is free and open to the public.

"We are happy to host a number of colleges and universities to allow local students and their families to visit with these institutions and learn what they have to offer," said Kristina Willey, senior director for student recruitment and Lakeland's Holden University Center.

"There will be over 55 schools from five states represented at this year's fair," she added, "ranging from small private colleges to large public universities."

Lakeland officials suggest that students:

—Review the list of attending schools — a list of institutions can be found at www.lakelandcc.edu/web/about/college-fair-institutions

—Prepare a list of questions regarding majors, tuition, available scholarships, professor-student ratio, housing options and student life

—Pre-print labels that include name, address, telephone number, high school, and graduation year to stick on request-for-information cards to eliminate having to re-write names and addresses during every table visit

No prior registration is necessary for students and/or families to attend.