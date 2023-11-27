Lakeland Linder airport busier than ever: A look at the numbers

A small aircraft takes off from Lakeland Linder International Airport on Nov. 20. The airport is on track for its busiest year. And it's not all freight.

LAKELAND — Lakeland's ever increasing traffic isn't just on the roadways, but in the air.

Lakeland Linder International Airport is poised to have its busiest year of flight operations yet, according to Airport Director Kris Hallstrand. As of Nov. 20, there were nearly 135,000 operations this year — that's a plane either taking off or landing from one of Lakeland Linder's three runways.

Hallstrand said she expects Lakeland Linder to have between 153,000 to 155,000 operations by the end of the year. That's at least a 6.6% increase.

"We are seeing growth in the use," she said.

A Saab 340B jet sits on the tarmac outside Lakeland Linder International Airport in May 2022. The airport is poised to have its busiest year yet with an expectation of reaching 153,000 to 155,000 annual operations.

A quick look at the numbers

308 aircraft based at Lakeland Linder.

134,940 operations so far in 2023.

More than 16.1 million gallons of jet fuel dispensed.

More than 838 million pounds of cargo landed in Lakeland.

8,500 feet is the airport's longest runway.

1,742 acres — can fit four Disney theme parks combined..

21st busiest airport in Florida.

95th busiest airport in the United States.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @ SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland airport expects to hit all-time high in flights in 2023