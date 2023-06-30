Lakeland man, brother of Jan. 6 rioter, faces new charge: practicing law without license

Samuel Doolin, the brother of a Polk County man convicted in the U.S. Capitol attack, faces a new charge of practicing law without a license.

Doolin, a resident of the Kathleen area, was already in custody after his bond was revoked last week following an arrest for driving with a suspended license. Doolin, 27, had been released in December after a traffic stop resulted in his arrest on multiple gun charges and resisting arrest without violence.

He is the older brother of Joshua Doolin, a Polk City man convicted in March on multiple charges related to his presence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In a notice filed Wednesday, Assistant State Attorney Brad Copley of the 10th Judicial Circuit wrote that Doolin had been arrested the previous day for practicing law without a license, a third-degree felony. Copley’s filing included a notice that Doolin had violated conditions of his pre-trial release.

The new charge stems from Doolin’s attempt to replace lawyers assigned to represent his fiancée, Tiffany Beam. She is charged with resisting arrest without violence for the December incident, when she was a passenger in the truck driven by Doolin.

Both Doolin and Beam ignored repeated instructions from law enforcement to leave the truck after a Florida state trooper stopped Doolin for driving without a proper license tag and then noticed a gun in the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.

In a court filing, David Lopez, an investigator with the State Attorney’s Office, offered this narrative:

Following the December arrest, Beam, 23, was appointed free legal counsel and most recently was represented by Andrew Ray Liverman and Leslie A. Hoffman from the Office of Regional Counsel.

On May 9, Beam sent a "Notice of Change of Counsel" to County Judge Kevin Kohl and to her attorneys. She wrote that Doolin would be representing her because she did not think the appointed lawyers had the "adequate time and mindset to properly represent" her. Doolin signed the document as “Pro Se Litigant.”

That phrase applies to defendants who choose to represent themselves without lawyers in court. Doolin has taken that approach on the charges he faces from the December incident.

Doolin signed a “notice of appearance” filed June 12 on Beam’s behalf. The document read, "PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the undersigned hereby appears for TIFFANY ANN BEAM, Defendant in above-style cause of action.”

The same day, Beam submitted a “motion for continuance,” offering reasons why her trial should be delayed. Doolin signed the document as a "Pro Se Litigant."

Beam failed to appear at a pretrial hearing on June 13. Kohl issued a warrant for her arrest with a $1,000 bond and revoked her previous bond.

Liverman entered a motion to withdraw as counsel on June 14, citing a conflict of interest, as he anticipated being called as a potential state witness.

Lopez interviewed Doolin on Tuesday at the Polk County Jail, and he acknowledged creating, signing and filing the documents in question because he said the lawyers assigned to her case were not doing their jobs. Doolin admitted that he is not a licensed attorney in Florida, and Lopez confirmed that with a search of the Florida Bar’s records.

The document says that Copley noticed Doolin’s actions while reviewing court records and assigned Lopez to investigate on Monday.

In the December incident, Doolin was driving a 1985 Chevrolet truck on Kathleen Road when a state trooper noticed that the vehicle lacked a proper tag and pulled him over at about 6:30 a.m. The trooper approached the vehicle, and Doolin refused to identify himself, according to the arrest report.

Doolin also declined to open the window or a door. (In a video posted later, Doolin said the window could not be rolled down.)

The trooper noticed a handgun on the truck’s front seat, and Doolin said it was there for protection against law enforcement, a news release from Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. Doolin denied making that statement in the video.

The trooper called for assistance, and PCSO deputies arrived at the scene. As Doolin and Beam refused to leave the vehicle, deputies eventually broke the truck’s back window and shot Doolin with a stun gun.

Deputies found multiple guns inside the vehicle. PCSO charged Doolin with possession of a fully automatic firearm, possession of a short-barrel rifle and possession of a firearm with an altered or removed serial number, all felonies, along with resisting arrest without violence, a misdemeanor.

The Florida Highway Patrol also charged Doolin with various misdemeanor charges.

Court records show that Doolin has been representing himself in his case and has filed multiple motions. He submitted a 22-page motion in January asking that the charges be dismissed “with prejudice,” citing “conspiracy against rights,” evidence obtained illegally, unlawful search and seizure and unlawful imprisonment.

Judge Catherine Combee has issued orders denying the motions.

A deputy arrested Doolin in Bartow on June 22 after receiving information that he was driving without a license. Court records show that his license was revoked in February for unpaid traffic fines. He was also charged with resisting arrest without violence after being stopped last week.

Doolin is the cousin of Olivia Pollock and Jonathan Pollock, formerly of the Kathleen area. The siblings are fugitives after being indicted on felony charges, including assault on police officers, for their alleged actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Doolin’s brother, Joshua, is scheduled for sentencing in August.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on Twitter @garywhite13.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland man faces new charge: practicing law without a license