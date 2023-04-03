Lakeland man charged after hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

A Lakeland man has been charged in relation with a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to an arrest report, the Auburndale Police Department responded Saturday night to a traffic crash near the Walmart on U.S. 92, where a driver later identified as Colten McMullen had struck another vehicle and fled the scene, PCSO reported.

While fleeing west on U.S. 92 in a white Chevy Silverado, McMullen struck another vehicle within PCSO's jurisdiction approximately two miles from the first crash, the report said. Deputies responded to investigate that crash and search for the fleeing suspect.

The victims in a Dodge Journey SUV told deputies that the Silverado struck the rear of their vehicle and continued west and swerved right, partially off the roadway, where it struck an adult bicyclist. The suspect did not stop to render aid, the report said.

First responders found the bicyclist, a 37-year-old Lakeland man, dead from his injuries. Other witnesses in the area also reported the hit-and-run fatality, PCSO reported.

The Silverado continued until it became disabled, and McMullen stopped the truck approximately 1.5 miles west of Old Dixie Highway, PCSO reported. Deputies arrived and took him into custody.

McMullen, 29, showed signs of impairment and told deputies that he had been drinking at the Apple Lounge on Recker Highway that evening, PCSO reported. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, a first-degree felony, and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, a misdemeanor.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Sheriff's Office says Lakeland man killed bicyclist, then fled