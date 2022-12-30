Lakeland man charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve

A Lakeland man who was barred from contacting his wife amid felony domestic violence charges has now been charged with first-degree murder after she was shot to death on Christmas Eve, police say.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that Shameka Lockett, 39, was found unresponsive by a family member at her West Patterson Street home in Lakeland on the evening of Dec. 24. PCSO detectives arrived around 8:30 p.m. and found she had been fatally shot.

During the investigation, detectives found that Ronald Lockett, 39, was on pretrial release on charges of aggravated battery domestic violence and knowingly driving without a license. His the conditions of his release prohibited him from contacting his wife, but he violated those conditions when he picked her up from her place of employment earlier that morning and drove her home, the Sheriff's Office said.

When detectives interviewed family members in the home, they told detectives that they heard the couple arguing, followed by a noise they described as a “pop.”

On US 92 in LakelandOngoing dispute ends when business partners fatally shoot each other

North Lakeland apartment complex1 man dead, another hospitalized after shooting Monday

At Polk JailCombative inmate dies after deputies restrain him

During a search of the home, detectives located 27 rounds of ammunition and Ronald Lockett’s Identification Card. Also located inside the home was a container with a white powder that tested positive for Ecstasy, the Sheriff's Office said.

The next day, detectives found Ronald Lockett at a different residence in Lakeland. Detectives say he admitted picking his wife up from work and taking her home, but he denied any involvement in the murder. Lockett also told detectives that he sold Ecstasy pills to make extra money.

Lockett was initially charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of ecstasy, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of pretrial release. After the autopsy determined the cause of death was homicide, detectives charged him with first-degree murder. He is being held in the Polk County Jail without bond.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland man violated no-contact order, killed wife, PCSO says