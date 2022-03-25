Lakeland man gets life in prison for attempted kidnapping and assault outside Family Dollar

LAKELAND — A Lakeland man was sentenced to life in prison last week for attempted armed kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a 2020 incident outside a Family Dollar store on Kathleen Road.

Judge Melissa Gravitt of the 10th Judicial Circuit sentenced Stevin Leonard Smith, 56, to life in Florida State Prison after he was found guilty of attempted kidnapping and assault by a Polk County jury at a hearing. According to his plea form, Smith also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and lewd exhibition in the presence of a corrections employee. He was also charged with discharging a firearm in public.

Smith's affidavit said a man was walking out of Family Dollar on 1321 Kathleen Road to his car on June 30, 2020, when Smith approached the victim while pulling out a firearm. Smith pointed it at the victim and demanded that he move to a more private area behind the business, the affidavit said.

"The victim refused to comply with his commands and began to walk back toward the front of the Family Dollar store," the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Smith shot the firearm once toward the victim. The bullet missed the victim and hit the outside of the store. The full incident, except the discharging of the gun, was captured on the store's video surveillance and a bullet hole was seen on the exterior east side of the Family Dollar.

Smith's charge of lewd exhibition in the presence of a corrections employee stems from an incident in September 2020, 18 days after he was placed in custody.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Stevin Leonard Smith gets life in prison for kidnapping attempt in 2020