Curious Jane, a Lakeland company, has been recognized as one of the nation’s top franchise marketing agencies for the fifth consecutive year by Entrepreneur magazine.

The company works with national franchise clients such as Kumon North America, Neighborly Brands, Winmark, WellBiz Brands and Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services.

The Top Franchise Suppliers ranking came from a survey of more than 1,000 franchisors. Curious Jane ranked sixth.

“We are proud to see Curious Jane once again ranked among the best franchise marketing agencies in the country by Entrepreneur,” said Lora Kellogg, CFE, president and CEO of Curious Jane.

The rankings appear in the September-October issue of Entrepreneur.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland marketing company honored by Entrepreneur magazine