Lakeland officer, teen injured in shooting, police say

The Lakeland Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a teenager.

It happened just after 5 p.m. near Ariana Street and Lincoln Avenue.

The officer saw a vehicle and attempted to stop it when a short pursuit followed, officials said. The occupants, one of which was carrying a handgun, then fled on foot and a foot pursuit with the officer ensued.

One of the occupants, later identified as the 13-year-old suspect, entered an apartment complex and rounded a corner of a building and was waiting for the officer with the gun, police said.

At least one round was fired at the officer, striking him in the left foot.

A pursuit continued, with other officers eventually arriving on scene.

The 13-year-old was found hiding in bushes and began to flee again. A second gun battle ensued and the teen was hit by gunfire. First aid was rendered to the teen.

The officer and juvenile suspect are being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Sheriff Grady Judd called the teen a “hardened criminal,” and said they are requesting adult charges be filed through the state attorney’s office.

See a map of the scene below:

