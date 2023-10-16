Lakeland PBS, Watermark Art Center to host showings of Indigenous multimedia exhibit

Oct. 15—BEMIDJI — Lakeland PBS and Watermark Art Center will host two showings of the director's cut of "Aabijijiwan — It Flows Continuously," at the launch party for Lakeland's "Common Ground" on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

"Aabijijiwan — It Flows Continuously" is a multimedia exhibit by artists Karen Goulet of White Earth Nation and Monique Verdin of United Houma Nation.

The showings are scheduled for 6 and 7 p.m., with profile segments, brief presentations and a discussion with Goulet to follow.

The exhibit was first on display at Watermark in May 2022 and is now airing on season 15 of Lakeland's "Common Ground" series.

It explores "the Misi Ziibi (Mississippi River) as sacred systems of watershed, riparian zones, indigenous and colonial histories and the consequences of current conditions," a release said."In addition, Erika Hagberg, who is the other feature in the director's cut, will be in attendance with her Singer Featherweight Sewing Machine that is designed for travel."

The event is free and open to the public with seating on a first-come basis. Refreshments will be served and participants can view the galleries after the showing.

For more information, call

(218) 444-7570

or visit

watermarkartcenter.org.