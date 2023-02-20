Lakeland police arrest 3rd man wanted in connection to Jan. 30 mass shooting

Sara-Megan Walsh, The Ledger
Lakeland Police Department located and arrested Brent Johson III, at left, on Thursday after releasing his name and photo to the media as a &quot;person of interest&quot; in the Jan. 30 drive-by shooting. The police are still searching for Marquez Green, 28, right.
LAKELAND — Lakeland police have found and arrested a third man they believe has ties to the Jan. 30 mass shooting.

LPD arrested Brent Johnson III, 19, on Thursday. Johnson is charged with grand theft of a firearm, delinquent in possession of a firearm with gang enhancement, possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotic drug paraphernalia, and driving without a valid driver's license. He is not eligible for bond release, according to a Polk County Jail inmate inquiry.

Johnson was first identified by Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor as a one of two "people of Interest" sought in connection with the Jan. 30 drive-by shooting on 900 block of North Iowa Avenue. His arrest came approximately one day after the department released his name to the media.

Police are still looking for Green as a person of interest to be questioned about shooting, according to LPD spokeswoman Robin Tillett.

