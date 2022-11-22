Lakeland Police Department to promote new assistant chief, captain in December

Lakeland Police Department will promote Capt. Marvin Tarver, left, to assistant chief and Lt. Cheryl Kimball to captain in a public ceremony alongside the new Chief of Police Sam Taylor Jr. scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at Lake Mirror Auditorium.

LAKELAND — The Lakeland Police Department has announced a wave of promotions to fill the ranks when Police Chief Ruben Garcia retires in December.

Capt. Marvin Tarver will step into the role of assistant chief as of Dec. 4, filling the position vacated by incoming Chief Sam Taylor Jr. In his new role, Tarver will command the Neighborhood Services Bureau, which includes uniformed patrol division. He will join Hans Lehman and Steven Pacheco as the department's assistant chiefs.

Tarver was hired by the police department in 1996. Some of his positions over the years include community oriented police officer, special investigations detective, criminal investigations detective and SWAT sniper. Prior to Lakeland, Tarver worked for the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Auburndale Police Department.

New chief: Sammy Taylor Jr. named Lakeland's new police chief

Lakeland police cameras: Shipping and supply issues delay body-camera rollout. But rules of use are in

A fourth Polk police force: Haines City purchases body cameras for its police department

Lt. Cheryl Kimball will be promoted to captain in December, taking Tarver's spot. Kimball will lead the Community Services Section, which covers the school and college resource officers, Police Athletic League, neighborhood liaisions, victims assistance and crime prevention. She will be one of the department's five captains.

“Captain Tarver and Lieutenant Kimball are well-established leaders within our agency, with a combined 47 years of service at the Lakeland Police Department," Taylor said in a press statement. "Both have proven to be strong servant leaders for our community. I look forward to working alongside them, continuing to provide the high standard of law enforcement services our citizens deserve."

A promotion ceremony will be held 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at Lake Mirror Auditorium. Taylor will be officially recognized as chief at this time, followed by several promotions including Tarver and Kimball.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland police name new assistant chief and captain