Lakeland police seek information following hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

The Lakeland Police Department released this image of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian Nov. 10 on U.S. 98 N.

The Lakeland Police Department is seeking information about a hit-and-run accident that occurred Nov. 10 near the 3400 block of U.S. 98 N.

Officers responded to a vehicle crash at approximately 10:25 p.m. and found an unresponsive man in the roadway who had been struck by a vehicle, LPD said in a news release.

Members of the Lakeland Police Department, Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue responded and rendered aid to the pedestrian, age 29, who was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with critical injuries.

Investigators believe that prior to the crash, a dark-colored pickup truck was traveling southbound in the center lane of U.S. 98 N. in the 3400 block. As the vehicle continued southbound, the driver began to change lanes from the center lane into the inside lane of travel.

At the same time, the pedestrian was in the inside southbound lane, attempting to cross the roadway, LPD said. The driver attempted to avoid hitting the pedestrian but struck the man. The vehicle came to a controlled stop in the northbound lanes of the roadway, but the driver soon fled the scene in a southbound direction without making any attempts to render aid or provide any information, the release said.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified. A witness captured a digital photograph of the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored, lifted pickup truck. Investigators believe it may have damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigator Edgardo Cruz at Edgardo.cruz@lakelandgov.net or Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 800-226 TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone. Tips may be submitted at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

