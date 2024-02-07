Lakeland private school teacher and soccer coach charged with sexual battery of student

Another Polk County teacher has been arrested on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Richard Alcalde, 26, of Lakeland was arrested Tuesday after an investigation revealed he had twice sexually battered a 17-year old student from the school where he taught and coached soccer.

The Sheriff's Office said Alcalde was hired in August as a teacher and boys soccer coach at Star Athletes Academy, 3151 Hardin Combee Road in Lakeland. School officials told detectives that Alcalde’s employment is terminated.

The investigation began Tuesday after the victim’s mother discovered flirtatious text messages between her daughter and Alcalde the night before, according to the PCSO.

​The victim’s mother told detectives that she went to get her daughter at the Dollar General store at 637 US 17/92 West in Haines City after speaking to her daughter on the phone and noticing her daughter sounded intoxicated. While checking the girl’s phone, she found the text messages, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the PCSO, the girl said Alcalde gave her an alcoholic beverage at the school, then drove her to a gas station and got her another alcoholic beverage. He then drove to the Dollar General store where he sexually battered the girl.

While speaking to detectives, Alcalde admitted to sexually battering the girl twice at the Dollar General store but denied providing her with alcohol, the Sheriff's Office said. ​

Alcalde faces charges of sexual battery by a custodian, sexual offense on a student by an authority figure and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

It's the sixth arrest of a teacher or coach at a Polk County public or private school since September.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland teacher and coach accused of sexually battering student, 17