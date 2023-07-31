Lakeland rapper Raheem '350Heem' Bacon shot, killed outside Jade Fox Lounge

A flyer for a party July 28 for a mixtape release by Raheem Bacon, also known as 350heem, in Lakeland. Bacon was killed in a shooting in the parking lot early the morning of July 29.

LAKELAND — A Lakeland rapper was killed and a woman critically injured early Saturday morning in a shooting outside Jade Fox Lounge.

Raheem Bacon, better known as rap and hip-hop artist "350heem," was killed in a shooting outside the lounge in the Highlands Plaza shopping center at Lakeland Highlands Road and Edgewood Drive South. Lakeland police did not identify Bacon, but several people on social media, including family members, confirmed it. A 48-year-old woman was shot and critically injured, according to police.

The lounge was hosting an upscale, celebrity party Friday night featuring an appearance of Bacon's older brother, former NBA basketball player Dwayne Bacon, who has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.

Raheem Bacon was promoting the event on his Facebook and social media pages as a release party for his new mixtape release "Taking Chances 3." The album, released on Apple Music July 22, has tracks named "Dangerous Love" and "Gunshots."

Two Lakeland police officers were working an off-duty detail at the lounge when a disturbance erupted in the parking lot about 1:51 a.m., followed by the shooting, police said. Bacon was transported via private vehicle to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he was declared dead shortly after arrival, police said. An unnamed 48-year-old woman was transported via ambulance with critical injuries.

The officers arrested Jamilah Johnson, 23, and a firearm was recovered at the scene. Police discovered the gun had been reported stolen in 2015. Johnson faces one charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She is being held in Polk County Jail, according to Polk County Jail's online inquiry page.

There's been an outpouring of shock and grief from Bacon's family, friends and fans on social media pages. The Lake Gibson High School graduate, class of 2016, was known for playing varsity basketball and having signed a 2021 deal with Motown Records.

In an April 22 interview with Bleu Magazine, Bacon was recounted for his "powerful melodies and street anthems" having gotten his start on Tik-Tok. The rapper told the magazine he was hoping his music would open doors for other musical artists in Lakeland.

"There's a lot of talent coming from Lakeland. Being at the forefront of my city, it's on me to keep the light shining," Bleu Magazine quoted Bacon.

As of Monday morning, Lakeland police had not made any additional arrests or charges relating to the shooting or Bacon's death. It remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone who may have information on what happened in Jade Fox Lounge's parking lot are asked to contact Detective Neal Robertson at neal.robertson@lakelandgov.net.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of the following ways:

Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

From a cell phone, dial **TIPS

Visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip,"

download the free "P3tips" app on a smartphone or tablet.

