Lakeland Wildlife Oasis: Zoo's conservation hopes after expansion approved

The zoo's director says more space would allow it to meet the higher welfare standards

A Cumbrian zoo could be allowed to join more conservation programmes for endangered species after plans for an expansion were approved.

Lakeland Wildlife Oasis, near Milnthorpe, will get more animal enclosures and increased parking space.

Director Jo Marsden said an enlargement would allow the zoo to meet the higher standard for membership of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA).

She added that more visitors would lead to a "better and more effective" zoo.

A perimeter fence will be required to meet the EAZA's criteria, which was more difficult with a centrally located parking area.

"After 31 years, everyone at the Lakeland Wildlife Oasis finally feels we have the opportunity and space to grow," Mrs Marsden said.

Plans for an additional 43 car parking spaces, including overspill, will be introduced.

More than 20 letters were submitted to South Lakes District Council (now Westmorland and Furness Council) about the application, many in support.

'Limited attractions'

Anne Harvey, of Kirkham, near Preston, said her family had been unable to park when visiting the zoo.

"Improving the facilities for schools and groups would help continue and expand the zoo's important work with young people," she said.

Jade Wright, of Holme, said: "There are limited attractions in this area and Wildlife Oasis is by far the most affordable.

"I am keen to help keep this business operating and thriving."

In contrast, Yvonne Hulme, who lives near the zoo, said the proposed car parks would "harm the character of the flat landscape and long-ranging views".

"I've never seen cars parked near the entrance or on the road verges due to lack of space in the current car park, and I pass the entrance two to three times a day," she said.

The work at Lakeland Wildlife Oasis will also see a nature reserve created and changes made to the zoo's main building, that include an extension incorporating space for school groups.

