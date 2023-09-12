Lakeland woman charged in shooting that killed rapper was protecting mother, police say

LAKELAND - Police and prosecutors have determined that a woman charged in the July deadly shooting outside the Jade Fox Lounge in South Lakeland was acting in defense of her mother when she fatally shot a popular local rapper, Raheem "350Heem" Bacon.

She also isn't a convicted felon, as police originally charged.

Jamilah Johnson, 23, of Winter Haven was arrested July 30 after the shooting outside the lounge on Lakeland Highlands Road, which killed Bacon, 25, and critically wounded Johnson's 48-year-old mother, Regina Orr. She was initially charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon was added later.

But on Tuesday, Lakeland police said Johnson, in fact, was not a convicted felon and that she fired her weapon only after Bacon had shot her mother.

The previous charges have been dropped, LPD said, and she now faces charges of possession of a concealed firearm and tampering with evidence.

