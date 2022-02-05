Lakeland woman faces drug charges

Feb. 4—VALDOSTA — A Lanier County woman was arrested on felony drug charges in Valdosta Wednesday.

At about 2:30 p.m., detectives learned of a large amount of cocaine inside a parked car in the 2100 block of North Ashley Street, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Detectives found the vehicle and made contact with the owner of the vehicle.

A K9 unit with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, leading to the seizure of 506.86 grams of cocaine with a street value of $50,686, along with more than 30 grams of marijuana, valued at $610, the statement said. About 16 grams of Alpha-PVP valued at $1,608 was also found, police said.

The car's owner, a 32-year-old Lakeland woman, is charged with felony trafficking a Schedule II — cocaine, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and felony possession of Schedule I — Alpha-PVP with intent to distribute, the statement said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.