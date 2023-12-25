Lakeland woman in motorized wheelchair hit, killed on Christmas Eve

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman in a motorized wheelchair was hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver on Christmas Eve in Polk County, according to the sheriff’s office.

40-year-old Leslie Stone was riding her motorized wheelchair across West Pipkin Road in Lakeland Sunday evening when she was allegedly hit by Howard Bennett, 67, of Plant City, deputies said.

Bennett was allegedly stumbling while walking and had bloodshot eyes, according to deputies. Bennett’s two blood samples revealed that his BAC was nearly twice the legal limit.

“Our prayers are with Ms. Stone’s family,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “To lose a loved one this way is awfully tragic, but especially during the holiday season. We hope and pray our citizens will make better choices than this suspect did — please celebrate the holidays responsibly.”

Bennett is charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI .15 or higher with property damage and DUI with property damage, according to deputies.

