Lakeland's Scott Franklin appointed to U.S. House task force on artificial intelligence

U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland, has been appointed by House Speaker Mike Johnson to the newly created House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence.

The 24-member, bipartisan panel is led by Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-California, and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-California. The task force is expected to develop policy proposals regarding artificial intelligence. The panel will study potential guardrails to protect against potential threats caused by the technology, including deepfakes, the spread of misinformation and job replacement, NBC News reported.

“In the AI arena, the world requires Congress to step up and lead,” Franklin said in a statement. “Leading experts have rightly noted there is no group or body in the world better positioned to lead on this than Congress. We have the largest economy in the world and the preponderance of AI thought leadership and R&D is happening in the U.S. By its very nature, private enterprise will try to press the boundaries in the name of competition.”

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland's Franklin joins new U.S. House task force focused on AI