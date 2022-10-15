A grant announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice will help Lakemore Police boost the 14-member department.

Lakemore Police Chief Roy Smith said in an email Friday that the department will use the funds to hire a part-time officer for full-time status. Currently, the department has only three full-time officers.

The grant is part of DOJ's Community Oriented Policing Services Office hiring program. About $139 million was distributed to 180 law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to hire 973 officers.

In a news release, the department said the funds are used to help enhance community policing, combat gun violence and fight domestic extremism.

In the 2022 fiscal year, the DOJ said, the program received 711 applications requesting more than 2,800 law enforcement positions. Lakemore was the only Summit County police department in this round of funding.

In Stark County, the Canton Police Department received $1.25 million.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Lakemore police receive $125,000 grant from U.S. Department of Justice