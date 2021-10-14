Are the Lakers too old to win a title? Ray Allen weighs in
Ray Allen discusses with Mackenzie Salmon if he thinks the Los Angeles Lakers, as currently constructed, have what it takes to win it all this season.
Ray Allen discusses with Mackenzie Salmon if he thinks the Los Angeles Lakers, as currently constructed, have what it takes to win it all this season.
Ray Allen, a former teammate and close friend of LeBron's, reveled how long he thinks the NBA legend can keep playing in the league.
Without Steph Curry and Draymond Green, 18 points from Jordan Poole helped the Warriors secure another preseason win over the Lakers, 111-99. Here are the takeaways.
The New York Giants have protected quarterback Brian Lewerke and three other members of the practice squad in Week 6.
"Dune" star Dave Bautista, the 52-year-old better known as wrestler Deacon Batista or Marvel star Drax the Destroyer, is only just coming into his own.
The Browns put up 42 points against the Chargers last week without wide receiver Odell Beckham playing a big role in the offensive attack and Beckham’s limited impact since returning to action in Week Three has led to another round of discussion about his fit with the team. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said this week [more]
Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 10/12/2021
Ball played well enough in the Las Vegas Summer League to deserve a G-League shot.
It was the middle of the pandemic, the Boston Red Sox stunk, and with major league ballparks empty in 2020, they couldn’t even count on the crowd to get them going. During one especially humdrum road game at the Rays' Tropicana Field, coach Jason Varitek suggested they needed to put some fun back into the game. The words had barely left his lips when Christian Vázquez hit a homer.
Diana Taurasi spent most of the night being hounded by Chicago's Allie Quigley, an exhausting exercise in an already-tough game, particularly for a 39-year-old. As Game 2 of the WNBA Finals wound toward a tight finish, the Phoenix Mercury looked to the player recently named the greatest in the WNBA's 25-year history. Anyone who knows anything about Taurasi knows what happened next.
See where 12 members of the Los Angeles Lakers ranked in a list of the NBA's Top 75 players in history.
Republican Senator Tom Cotton is holding up a vote to confirm Alan Estevez as the U.S. Commerce Department's undersecretary for industry and security until he gets answers to difficult questions about technology exports to China. In a letter dated Oct. 14 and seen by Reuters, Cotton asks Estevez to commit to strengthening U.S. restrictions on exporting semiconductor software and technology to China and to accelerating the roll-out of new rules to tighten export controls for advanced technologies. The letter, also signed by Republican senator Bill Hagerty, asks Estevez to consider extending a Trump administration rule - that currently only applies to Huawei - to blacklisted Chinese firms with links to the military or human rights violations.
The winner gains control of the SEC East race and is likely headed for a spot in the league championship game. Kentucky gets a chance to show it can compete with the nation's elite programs in a sport that's not basketball. Kentucky ranks next-to-last in the SEC in passing yards; the Wildcats can't afford to get into situations where going to the air is their only alternative.
Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook show flashes of greatness in debut together but also realize the process is just beginning.
Georgia vs Kentucky prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16
"I could never imagine not speaking to one of my sisters. It just doesn't happen," Khloé Kardashian tells Health magazine
In an intimate interview, DJ opens up about feeling uncomfortable in his own skin, the importance of authenticity, and what being a man means to him
Though not every detail is clear yet, Ben Simmons is on a path to be cleared for the Sixers. By Noah Levick
Khloe Kardashian's abs have ex Tristan Thompson's attention. After the debut of her Health cover, see the message Tristan wrote for Khloe that's also getting fans' attention.
Lewis, who was charged as an adult, pleaded guilty in September to to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
Scoop: The move allows the Hornets to retain the ability to have LiAngelo Ball play for the Greensboro Swarm