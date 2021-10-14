Are the Lakers too old to win a title? Ray Allen weighs in

Reuters

Republican Senator Tom Cotton is holding up a vote to confirm Alan Estevez as the U.S. Commerce Department's undersecretary for industry and security until he gets answers to difficult questions about technology exports to China. In a letter dated Oct. 14 and seen by Reuters, Cotton asks Estevez to commit to strengthening U.S. restrictions on exporting semiconductor software and technology to China and to accelerating the roll-out of new rules to tighten export controls for advanced technologies. The letter, also signed by Republican senator Bill Hagerty, asks Estevez to consider extending a Trump administration rule - that currently only applies to Huawei - to blacklisted Chinese firms with links to the military or human rights violations.