Lakes of methane on Saturn's moon Titan may be the craters of giant explosions, a new study shows

NASA/JPL-Caltech





Titan, Saturn's largest moon, might have a more violent past than astronomers realized.

A new study suggests that the liquid methane lakes that dot Titan's surface may have formed when pockets of warming nitrogen exploded below the moon's surface.

This idea would solve a mystery that emerged when NASA's Cassini mission to Saturn — which launched in October 1997 and ended when the probe plunged into Saturn in September 2018 —sent back unprecedented data about these lakes.

Near the moon's north pole, the data showed, a series of small lakes sport rims that tower hundreds of feet above sea level. That surprised scientists, since the erosion process that formed other lakes on Titan couldn't have created those cliffs. Blasts of exploding nitrogen, on the other hand, would have been powerful enough to create craters with tall rims of debris — which became the lakes we now see.

"This is a completely different explanation for the steep rims around those small lakes, which has been a tremendous puzzle," Linda Spilker, a Cassini scientist unaffiliated with the new study, said in a press release.

titan cassini More

NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience, provides new evidence that millions of years ago, Titan's frigid surface (it's -290 degrees Fahrenheit) was even colder — cold enough for liquid nitrogen to exist.

"These lakes with steep edges, ramparts, and raised rims would be a signpost of periods in Titan's history when there was liquid nitrogen on the surface and in the crust," Jonathan Lunine, a Cassini scientist who co-authored the study, said in a release.

Warming after Titan's 'ice ages' could have caused explosions

titan saturn moon More

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. Arizona/Univ. Idaho

Most of Titan's lakes are thought to have formed when liquid methane dissolved the moon's icy bedrock to sculpt reservoirs — similar to the way water has dissolved limestone to form lakes on Earth.

But the towering rims around these smaller lakes, which are dozens of miles wide, were confusing to scientists, since erosion wears rock away.

"In reality, the morphology was more consistent with an explosion crater, where the rim is formed by the ejected material from the crater interior. It's totally a different process," Giuseppe Mitri, who led the international team behind the study, said in the press release.