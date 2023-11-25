Lakeshore nonprofits receive $1K donations from Lake Trust

Employees from Lake Trust Credit Union participate in the company's annual Powered by Good Day.

HOLLAND — Three organizations along the lakeshore have received donations from Lake Trust Credit Union.

The Lake Trust Foundation donated $63,000 to organizations that support Michigan residents as part of its annual Powered by Good Day, according to a news release.

The local organizations that benefited include:

Community Action House in Holland

Kenzie’s Be Café in Grand Haven

The Muskegon Rescue Mission

Each organization received $1,000 in donations. More than 375 employees from Lake Trust volunteered for more than 1,000 hours of community service during the event.

“Lake Trust's annual Powered by Good Day ... provides expanded opportunity for our team members to engage in meaningful service and multiply positive impact in the communities we serve,” said David Snodgrass, president of The Lake Trust Foundation.

“By dedicating time and financial resources, Lake Trust can help these organizations carry out their mission and make a positive impact in communities across the state.”

Lake Trust also donated to organizations in Lansing, Detroit, Mount Pleasant, Chelsea, Flint, Ann Arbor, Pontiac, Howell, Hastings and Ypsilanti.

Learn more at laketrust.org.

