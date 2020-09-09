Lakeshore Securities Welcomes Three Senior Investment Advisors

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Lakeshore Securities, a leading independent investment advisory and portfolio management firm, is pleased to announce that it has added three experienced Investment Advisors to its expanding roster.

Lakeshore Securities Inc. logo (CNW Group/Lakeshore Securities Inc.)

Carolyn Humby, Trevor Ireland and David Smith bring their respective investment industry experience and client first approach to the Lakeshore organization.

"When looking for seasoned advisors the cultural fit matters just as much to us as the economic fit. Carolyn, Trevor and David have achieved success in this business as the result of hard work combined with the recognition and belief that personalized service, independent professional advice and always putting the client first are of utmost importance. We look forward to having them onboard" stated William Podolsky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeshore Securities Inc.

"We are excited to join a firm where we can continue to thrive as entrepreneurs and provide our clients with the personalized service and advice that they need and deserve" said Carolyn Humby on behalf of each individual.

With these recent additions Lakeshore is continuing on its growth trajectory and goal of fostering an entrepreneurial environment where experienced advisors can flourish and operate without the constraints imposed by the bureaucratic quagmire and shrinking payout structures that have become hallmarks of the large integrated and bank owned investment dealer firms. Lakeshore investment advisors and portfolio managers are personally invested in their own books of business, and therefore remain in control of their careers as investment professionals, inclusive of business transition metrics at the appropriate time.

About Lakeshore Securities

Lakeshore Securities Inc. is an independent privately owned investment management firm. Lakeshore provides stock brokerage, advisory and portfolio management services to institutional and high net worth individual investors. The head office of the company is located in Oakville, Ontario.

Story continues

Lakeshore is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

SOURCE Lakeshore Securities Inc.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2020/09/c7347.html