Lakeshore Technical College's Polly Abts retiring after 31 years, and more news in weekly dose

This week’s weekly dose starts with news that Lakeshore Technical College’s Polly Abts, who serves as the college’s vice president of student success, is retiring after 31 years.

As an LTC news release said, with countless job opportunities available to someone over the course of a working lifetime, why would someone choose to stay with the same employer for 31 years?

Polly Abts

“‘Choice’ is truly the most powerful tool given to each of us, it all boils down to that. Each of us determines our direction based on the choices we make whether it is in our hearts, our minds or our hands,” Abts said in the release. “I made a solid choice to work at Lakeshore because I wanted to help others discover and realize their potential. I lived out that choice with no regrets.”

With her associate degree in hand from a community college in Michigan, Abts chose to move to Wisconsin in 1990. She joined LTC as the college’s business and marketing receptionist the same year.

Over the years, Abts obtained roles in recruitment, admissions and workforce development, all of which, Abts said, provided her unique opportunities to help students and other employees discover and realize their potential. She also chose to leave LTC for a short time to gain experience outside the college.

Over time and while also juggling family and work, Abts completed her bachelor’s degree in business management and her master’s in education with a focus on training and performance improvement. Her advanced education created additional opportunities, which she embraced. In 2018, LTC President Dr. Paul Carlsen selected her for her current role.

Abts’ choice to leave her career in higher education behind leaves her more time for taking care of her family, traveling, enjoying the “simple things” and growing a business. She and her husband Dan live in Newton and have three children, two grandsons and four “granddogs.”

Leaf pickup is complete in Manitowoc

City of Manitowoc said its leaf pickup is complete after a final sweep through the city Dec. 11-15.

Residents may take any remaining leaves to the Manitowoc County Compost Site, 3000 Basswood Road, or contact a private hauler. For more about the Compost Site, call 920-683-4333.

The city’s next cleanup will be in the spring. More details will be available at manitowoc.org in March.

Wisconsin Maritime Museum offers free documentary screening

The Wisconsin Maritime Museum, 75 Maritime Drive, Manitowoc, will hold a special free screening of the 40-minute film “Windshipped” by filmmaker John Bowermaster at 2 p.m. Dec. 30.

The film follows the Schooner Apollonia on the Hudson River and in New York Harbor, where it carries cargo sustainably by using renewable energy sources such as wind and tide. Malted barley for breweries, lumber, flour, cider, solar panel, pumpkins and more all continue to move between nearly 30 ports of call in New York and New Jersey with almost no fossil fuel use.

Manitowoc County native Brad Vogel will host a Q&A following the screening and share what might be possible on Lake Michigan. Vogel has served as supercargo for Apollonia, directing cargo operations, since the vessel began sail freight service in 2020.

More details: wisconsinmaritime.org or call 920-684-0218.

Red Cross plans blood drives in Manitowoc County

American Red Cross is planning blood drives in Manitowoc County:

Jan. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA, 205 Maritime Drive, Manitowoc;

Jan. 4, 1-6 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 325 Randolph St., Mishicot;

Jan. 8, noon to 4 p.m. at Shoreline Credit Union, 4400 Calumet Ave., Manitowoc; and

Jan. 17, 2-6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church and School, 14323 S. Maribel Road, Maribel.

Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who give through Jan. 5 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Those who give during National Blood Donor Month in January will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Details: RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Bank First CFO named CFO of the Year for Community Service

Bank First recently announced Kevin LeMahieu was honored with Insight Publications’ 2023 CFO of the Year Award in the Community Service category.

Insight honored the contributions of financial leaders in northeast Wisconsin at its inaugural CFO of the Year Awards at Lambeau Field in Green Bay in early December. LeMahieu was one of 30 finalists from around the region recognized for their career achievements, commitment to growth and innovative contributions.

LeMahieu joined Manitowoc-based Bank First in August 2014 as CFO. He is involved in numerous community organizations, most notably Dementia Innovations. He is assisting the group as a financial adviser as it prepares to build a village for people with dementia in Sheboygan County. The village is intended to maximize the abilities of those living with dementia and will be the first of its kind in the U.S.

Roncalli’s Food Fair had another successful year

Roncalli Catholic Schools again hosted another successful year of the International Food Fair. This year, the event raised more than $85,000. The funds from the Nov. 4 event will support Roncalli Elementary School, Roncalli Middle School and Roncalli High School.

“We are so thankful for everyone who came to support this year’s International Food Fair,” said Candice Giesen, director of advancement for Roncalli Catholic Schools, in a news release. “The event is a wonderful opportunity to gather and socialize while trying delicious food, desserts and beverages. Each year, the event welcomes not only the Roncalli Catholic Schools community, but also the lakeshore community. Everyone was so gracious to not only attend the Food Fair, but also give of their time and talents to make the event possible. We are grateful for the contributions from local businesses and families, along with the financial support of our sponsors.”

This year saw new cuisine added to the International Food Fair, including Jamaican fare from Jamaica Mi Krazy food truck and the return of Polish options. More than 700 attendees had the chance to enjoy cuisine from booths and food trucks that also featured Americana, Asian, Mexican, German, Italian, French and Southern dishes prepared by local businesses and Roncalli families, which also contributed to preparing decadent desserts.

The next International Food Fair is slated for Nov. 2, 2024.

