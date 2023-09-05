Lakeside Church to open after-school program in Worthington

Sep. 5—WORTHINGTON — A leadership conference last October that inspired attendees to think creatively and use their imagination has led to a new — and greatly needed — after-school child care program in Worthington.

Whole CHILDcare will open Sept. 11 inside Lakeside Church, 1000 Linda Lane, Worthington, with Samantha Sampson, family and children's ministry director, and Rev. Wesley Kouba overseeing a volunteer staff that provides a safe and welcoming space for children in kindergarten through sixth grade.

"We have a base of five staff from the church who will be present ... and we have 10 to 15 volunteers secured," shared Sampson, noting that volunteers include social workers, stay at home moms, paras at District 518 and a teacher. All volunteers must complete a background check, and Kouba said more volunteers are needed.

Bussing to Lakeside has been arranged for District 518 students, who will be dropped off at the south door of the church daily when school is in session. The after-school program will follow the District 518 calendar, but is open to all area children. Already, some are signed up to come from Adrian and Round Lake-Brewster schools.

The program is from 3:15 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and parents have the option of enrolling their child or children for the whole week or for specific days. The cost is $50 per child per week, and $25 for each additional sibling per week.

There will be two open houses this week — from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday — for parents to stop in, tour the facility and learn more about the program. Refreshments will be served.

During that conference in October 2022, Sampson said she and other attendees from Lakeside thought about creative ways to use the church's space to the benefit of the community. At the time, she suggested an after-school program as a "wild hare" idea, and it was put on the list.

This spring, the idea was mentioned once again and members of the church began brainstorming.

"It started off as a dream that I didn't know would ever become reality, but here we are," Sampson shared.

While they currently have commitments for about a dozen children to attend the program, Sampson said they are hoping for many more to get signed up.

"Our goal would be 50, max, for right now," she said. "Until we get a bigger volunteer base and more consistency in the routine.

"I think the possibilities are endless in what we could do with this program," Sampson continued. "We have plenty of space."

"The response from the community has been overwhelming," added Kouba. "We anticipate those numbers rising significantly once we get into it."

Safe place for kidsKouba said safety was a key factor in building the after-school program. Just one entry point at Lakeside will be open for student arrival and parent/guardian pick-up.

"We will have a secure check-in system for parents to check their child out," added Sampson. "Our building is secure, and we have alarms on external doors."

When students arrive after school, they will have a snack and a few minutes to decompress and run around in the church's large gymnasium. Each student will be provided a journal and time for journaling, and there will be some organized activity each day.

"We'll start out with all about me programming so we can learn about them and they can learn about us," Sampson said. "Building that trust and relationship is really important to start off."

Classrooms off of the gym are dedicated for different activities. There is a homework and quiet room space and homework tutors will be on hand to help students. One room has Legos, blocks and Magna Tiles for kids to play, and a "really cool" fort is set up in another. A dedicated arts and crafts room is also offered.

"And we have a big gym with all of the equipment that you could possibly need," Sampson said. "They'll be able to choose, after the first gathered activity, what they want to do based on their interest."

Sampson said Lakeside has received generous donations from the community — nearly $9,000 — to launch Whole CHILDcare, and much of that is set aside for use as scholarships for families with financial constraints. They also purchased some things, including toys and a computer for students to be able to do their homework.

"Whole CHILDcare is really birthed out of the need for child care to serve the city and the surrounding area," Kouba said. "While it is housed in a church, it is for every family, regardless of your religious affiliation.

"For certain, we see it as a ministry, but it's less about a denominational posture than to meet the needs in the community — to be the hands and feet of Jesus," he added.

For more information or to register your children for Whole CHILDcare, visit lakesideworthington.org. There is a link at the top for Whole CHILDcare, and an application there as well.