Lakeside man facing multiple criminal cases takes plea deal

Apr. 7—The Lakeside man arrested after allegedly trying to drunkenly force his way into a closed saloon in early March changed his plea in Flathead County District Court on Monday.

James Scott Mende, 37, pleaded guilty by way of an Alford plea to a single count of threats and other improper influence in official and political matters in relation to his March 9 arrest. In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains their innocence, but acknowledges a jury likely would convict them.

Mende entered the Alford plea after striking a deal with prosecutors on March 24.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office took Mende into custody after the employee of a Lakeside grill and bar spotted him allegedly trying to get inside about 10 a.m. Worried that Mende, who appeared drunk, would drive off, the employee phoned authorities, court documents said.

Mende allegedly gave arriving deputies a fake name and denied trying to enter the business. He claimed he was given a ride to the saloon, though the employee reported seeing him behind the wheel, court documents said.

After determining his identity, deputies alerted Mende's probation officer, who requested a breath sample, court documents said. It returned with a breath alcohol concentration of .320, according to court documents.

As deputies began to arrest Mende on a violation, the 37-year-old turned aggressive, court documents said. He allegedly insulted the deputy taking him to county jail, threatened his wife and later challenged him to a fight. He kept up the stream of abuse en route, court documents said.

The plea deal with prosecutors wraps in an effort to revoke Mende's suspended 2022 sentence on criminal endangerment and drunk driving charges as well as a separate felony burglary case stemming from August of that same year.

In the burglary case, Mende is accused of breaking into an ex-girlfriend's home after an argument over dinner and beating her, according to court documents.

Story continues

Along with his plea change in the Lakeside case, Mende agreed to admit to violating the conditions of his sentence in the revocation proceedings and enter an Alford plea to the amended charge of misdemeanor partner or family member assault in the burglary case.

In return, prosecutors will recommend Mende spend five years with the state Department of Corrections with three of those years suspended. They also will ask that he receive credit for time served.

Under the agreement, Mende can ask the court to hand down a suspended four-year sentence with the Department of Corrections and credit for time served.

Judge Amy Eddy, who has presided over the case, set sentencing for May 25.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.