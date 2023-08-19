Lakeside man sentenced on multiple cases spanning several years

Aug. 18—A Lakeside man convicted of multiple charges across several cases earned a multiyear sentence with the state Department of Corrections in July.

James Scott Mende, 37, struck a plea deal with prosecutors wrapping three cases together just weeks after authorities arrested him in early March for allegedly drunkenly trying to force his way into a closed saloon in Lakeside. At the time, Mende faced an outstanding felony burglary case in Flathead County District Court from an alleged break-in occurring in August 2022.

Prosecutors also sought the revocation of his suspended sentence for a 2022 criminal endangerment conviction.

During his final arrest outside the Lakeside bar, Mende allegedly gave responding Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies a fake name. After determining his identity, deputies spoke to Mende's probation officer, who requested a breath sample. It returned with a breath alcohol concentration of .320, court documents said, prompting his arrest.

Mende grew aggressive, allegedly insulting the deputy taking him to the county jail. Mende threatened the deputy's wife and repeatedly challenged him to fight, court documents said.

In April, Mende pleaded guilty by way of an Alford plea to felony threats or improper influence charge stemming from the March arrest and misdemeanor partner or family member assault charge in the 2022 burglary case. Judge Amy Eddy also found Mende in violation of his suspended sentence from the 2022 criminal endangerment conviction.

In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains their innocence but acknowledges a jury likely would find them guilty.

At his July 13 sentencing, Mende earned three years for the threats or improper influence conviction and two years on the revoked suspended sentence. The two were to run consecutively.

Eddy gave Mende a year in county jail on the misdemeanor partner or family member assault charge with 364 days suspended. It was to run concurrently with the other two sentences.

She also gave Mende credit, in total, for 44 days of time served. She recommended he be screened for the Department of Corrections' intensive supervision program.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.