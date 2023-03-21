Lakeside man takes deferred prosecution agreement

Mar. 21—A Lakeside man brought up on a felony charge in Flathead County District Court after allegedly injuring a child under his care last year inked a deferred prosecution agreement in December.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tyeler Cole Dana, 26, must remain law abiding for a full year and undergo anger management counseling in that time. Prosecutors initially charged Dana with one count of felony assault on a minor.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office began investigating Dana after an unattended child wandered up to another group of kids playing in the Stoner Creek Road area July 22, 2022. According to court documents, the then 6-year-old said she did not want to go home because her guardian hit her.

Deputies determined Dana was supervising the child that day, court documents said. Confronted, he denied injuring the child and instead said any wounds she suffered likely came from climbing out of a window, court documents said.

Prosecutors asked Judge Dan Wilson to dismiss the case without prejudice on Dec. 21, which he did the same day.

