Lakeside shooting suspect held on pending attempted murder charge

Nov. 27—A Kalispell man is behind bars on a pending attempted deliberate homicide charge after allegedly shooting at a man in a parked vehicle outside of a Lakeside business Nov. 24.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office arrested Luke Elliot Rutledge, 26, after responding to reports of gunfire at a combination convenience store, gas station, casino and bar off of U.S. 93 about 11:28 p.m. Rutledge is also being held in the county jail on a pending felony criminal endangerment charge.

Officials said that Rutledge's victim was using his mobile phone when the gunfire began. Fleeing across the highway, the victim ducked into a bar and called 911.

Hearing the gunshots, a bar patron headed out and detained Rutledge, authorities said. The patron had Rutledge pinned to the ground when deputies arrived, officials said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Authorities urged anyone with information to contact the Flathead County Detective Division at 406-758-5600.

