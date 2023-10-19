Lakeside student receives delegation award at Model UN

Oct. 19—MENTOR — A Lakeside High School sophomore, Justin Fahnestock, won a Delegation Award last week at Mentor's 7th annual Model United Nations Conference.

Kevin Malecek, economic director for the City of Mentor, was the keynote speaker at the event.

Schools participating at the conference included Lakeside, St. Ignatius, Archbishop Hoban, St. Edward, Revere, Madison, Laurel and Mentor.

Fahnestock took home the award for his accomplishments during the Ukraine Delegations, where he served as its Minister of Internal Affairs.

The public speaking, critical thinking and in-depth research that goes into the Model UN experience allows students to cultivate skills and enrich their knowledge of global affairs, as well as current events.

Model United Nations is one of Lakeside High School's many clubs.

Other Lakeside students who participated in the conference included Julianna Jones, Lucero Reves, Nvera LeFort, Ashe Branscome and Anna Lin.

The students simulated various countries' delegations and tried to resolve the problems of the country they represented.

For example, Lin, who served as minister of justice for the People's Republic of China, gave a speech on espionage attempts and the conflicts erupting around the world.