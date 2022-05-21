Laketown Township to add community development staff

Laketown Township Hall

LAKETOWN TWP. — Laketown Township is adding to its small government office with the creation of a community development position.

The one-man department will oversee planning and zoning administration and issuance of building permits for the township, jobs previously performed by the longtime township manager, Al Meshkin.

"I've always worn the hat of zoning administrator and planner for the township," Meshkin said, "and this will put some of my duties onto another position."

"The workload is pretty heavy right now with all the things we have going on in the township."

The township board approved a budget amendment May 11 to provide $88,600 in funding for the new position's salary and benefits.

"We run fairly lean as far as administration goes, and we'll still be lean for the size township we are and the activity we have," Meshkin said. Laketown Township has a population of 5,928, according to the 2020 Census.

Meshkin is approaching retirement, though he hasn't set a retirement date yet.

"This will make the township manager's position for the future a little lighter, not being spread so thin," Meshkin said. "I haven't announced a date yet for sure, but the clock's ticking."

The position, which Meshkin hopes to fill this summer, will work with the township planning commission and zoning board of appeals and will be a point person for builders in the township to come to with questions about compliance with township ordinances.

The rental housing registration and inspection program will continue to be run by the Graafschap Fire Department.

