Laketown Township hires new staff member to help with early voting

LAKETOWN TWP. — In anticipation of early voting requirements shifting next year, Laketown Township has hired a new staff member.

Zoey Hallam was hired to assist Deputy Clerk Jenifer French with election preparation. She started in her role Nov. 28.

“Zoey is a great addition,” said Township Manager Al Meshkin. “She’s a nice mix of hard working and easy to work with.”

Hallam attended Hope College and has spent the last several years as a 911 dispatcher with Ottawa County Central Dispatch. She’s been a firefighter and EMT with the Graafschap Fire Department, which she’ll continue to do on an on-call basis.

Zoey Hallam was hired by Laketown Township to assist with early voting.

“When Laketown posted the position in the office, I jumped at the chance. I’ll be learning all that I can,” Hallam said. “It’s an area rich in parks/trails/events and I hope to continue to ingrain myself into this community.”

In November 2022, voters overwhelmingly passed Proposal 2 in Michigan, a constitutional amendment that, among other things, guarantees the right to vote early and in-person before each statewide and federal election for at least nine consecutive days, beginning the second Saturday before the election and ending the Sunday before, for at least eight hours each day.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

The first election affected is the presidential primary on Feb. 24, but communities were encouraged to pilot early voting in 2023.

The Laketown Township Board of Trustees approved a resolution for early voting in December. Voters in each of the township’s three precincts will be able to vote at Laketown Township Hall, 4338 Beeline Road, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for nine days prior to an election, including weekends.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Laketown hires new staff member to help with early voting